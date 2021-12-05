Chevron Bangladesh President visits Swisscontact’s youth skill development project

Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M Walker recently visited two of Swisscontact's Dhaka-based youth skill development projects.

During the visit, Walker inquired the trainees about their reasons for joining the training and their future plans, read a press release.

The trainees also showed off their skills through live, practical demonstrations.

At the end of the visit, he participated in the completion ceremony for the mobile phone servicing course, distributing certificates to the graduates.

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, director, corporate affairs, Chevron Bangladesh; Mujibul Hasan, country director, Swisscontact Bangladesh; Dr M Ehsanur Rahman, executive director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission and selected staff from Chevron and Swisscontact also attended the event.

Uttoron - Skills for Better Life, a three-year project funded by Chevron Bangladesh, is being implemented by Swisscontact in Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.

The three objectives of the current phase of the project are to provide vocational training to 2,000 youths, establish a permanent training facility in collaboration with Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) that SCC will operate beyond the project lifespan, and introduce internationally standardized, advanced welding training in Bangladesh with Khulna Shipyard.