Chatgaya Food Festival held at The Peninsula Chittagong

The Peninsula Chittagong desires to offer the diverse Chittagonian foods and textures to foodies in the city at the Chatgaya Food Festival from 27 April till 3 May 2023 at Laguna Restaurant.

This would be a great place to enjoy all types of Chittagonian traditional food under one roof.

Guests can enjoy seeing native people and how exactly they celebrate their Mejbani traditions and traditional dresses. For more enjoyment and Chatgaya vibes, renowned local language songs will be played in the background.

Some of the favorite dishes such as Sutki Vorta, Kacha Kola Vorta, Tomato Vorta, Shim Vorta, Loitta fish along with an extensive variation of famous dessert will be served for buffet Dinner.

The Peninsula Chittagong is going to offer Chatgaya traditional Mezbani meat with real taste on this day with delicious dessert like Chatgaya 'Biye Bari Jorda Rice'. In the live station providing Beef Nola and Grilled Whole Coral fish with Butter vegetable & Spicy Lemon garlic sauce, by our renowned International Chef.

The seven day long colorful food journey of Chatgaya Food Festival was inaugurated by the presence of Sumedha Gunawardana, the General Manager of The Peninsula Chittagong. All the Head of Department and associates were also present.

Buy One Get One offer on selected bank cards is available for the guests. For reservation contact details are as follows +880 17 5555 4551 / +880 17 5555 4617.