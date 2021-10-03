Buffet within reach of food lovers

The availability of buffet meals is no longer limited to only ritzy restaurants in the city, from five star hotels to normal restaurants, all have now adopted this unique food service concept - where customers can choose between varieties of dishes at reasonable prices.

Little Asia Restaurant in the port city, offers 35 buffet items at lunch for Tk605 and 50 items at dinner for Tk769 from Saturday to Wednesday. The special buffet dinner on Thursdays and Fridays costs Tk879.

Another buffet eatery, 50-year-old Ispahani Group's Pitstop Restaurant, is very popular for its service to customers as it maintains food standards. It offers a more than 40-item buffet at Tk900 per person.

Ghulam Rabbani, manager at the restaurant, said, "We have taken initiatives to further expand their restaurant's extent. Another building next to the main building is now under construction. We also have a plan to set up a convention centre that will accommodate 1,000 people at a time."

Radisson Blu restaurant. Photo: TBS

Meridian, one of the oldest restaurants in the city founded in 1992, offers 39 items in its buffet meal. The price is Tk1,050.

The city's five-star Radisson Blu's restaurant and three-star The Peninsula's Laguna restaurant offer buffet dinners three days a week - Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Radisson serves more than 120 multi-cuisine, such as Bengali, Chinese, Thai and Continental dishes at Tk3,150 per person, while Laguna offers over 100 dishes at Tk3,000.

Inside The Peninsula. Photo: TBS

The live cooking stations at these two restaurants are attractive to customers.

Bonjour Restaurant also hosts a buffet meal with over 60 items at Tk1,050 every day.

Radisson Blu Chattogram. Photo: TBS

Ambrosia Buffet, a restaurant built based on British architectural design, is also very popular in Chattogram. It serves 60 buffet items at around Tk1,000.

The Pavilion Restaurant also hosts a buffet dinner with over 40 items at Tk950 every Friday night. Another restaurant, Silver Spawn, offers an over 60-item buffet at Tk750.