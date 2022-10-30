CETL, SEDF organises seminar on SDG in ULAB

Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning (CETL) at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and Socio-ecological Development Foundation (SEDF) jointly organised a panel discussion on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on 27 October at the university premises.

The title of the discussion was: "Reaching SDGs by 2030: Our Achievements and Gaps".

Prof Dr Jude WR Genilo, dean of School of Social Science at ULAB; Dr Md Wasiul Islam, professor of Forestry and Wood Technology Discipline, Khulna University; Dr Ashfaque Ahmed, professor of Department of Botany, University of Dhaka; and Dr Ferdousi Ara Khatun, chairman of SEDF were the panellists of the discussion.

Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Tareque Rahman from ULAB moderated the session, reads a press release.

Students from ULAB and Khulna University attended the session.

Discussants in the session highlighted some of the key SDG achievements along with some aspects of challenges.

The focus was on SDG 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

University collaboration and establishing new forum for SDG research, engaging students into the dialogue for sensitising them and making them more active about sustainable citizenship, developing academics' capacity for incorporating sustainability into their day-to-day teaching, building community awareness as to support educational institutions' quality education agenda and linking SDG 4 with other SDG goals were discussed and highlighted in the session.

Panellists concluded the session thanking CETL ULAB and SEDF for organising such a timely discussion.