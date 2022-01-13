Burger King Bangladesh rebrands

Burger King is rebranding with revamped logo, visual identity, and interior for the first time since it launched in Bangladesh on 9 December 2016.

The fast-food chain entered the Bangladesh market through a long-term franchise agreement to launch and expand the brand with Tiffin Box Limited, a Bangla Trac company, said a press release.

Burger King Bangladesh has carried out a comprehensive rebrand to update all elements of its visual identity with a design that it describes as "mouthwatering, big and bold, playfully irreverent and proudly true".

As a part of the revamp the brand has abandoned the use of its previous logo, introduced, in favor of a flat design that is more aligned with the logo used by the brand throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

"We have carried some of that era through to our new design. The brand didn't just change it's logo and interior, it has plans to change the packaging and employees' uniforms over time. The design of the new packaging are much more playful and colorful to attract the eye. As for the employees, the uniform too has been changed which is a mix of contemporary and comfort. To keep up with the brand's global efforts Burger King Bangladesh has started it's rebranding with the new logo, interior designs and employees' uniforms and plans to change all other elements over time,"the company said in the press release.

"However, with so many changes made, one thing remains constant, The brand's promise to deliver exceptional food and extraordinary experience to it's customers. The rebranding is a mixture of Burger King's authentic past and our new exciting future," it added.

The rebranding has been inspired by Burger King's heritage, the iconic status of the brand and its original logo.