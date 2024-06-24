Employees block Buet VC at his office

File photo of Buet campus. Photo: BSS
File photo of Buet campus. Photo: BSS

The officers and employees of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) have blocked Vice-Chancellor Prof Sattyaprashad Majumder for abolishing the policies of 2015 regarding the promotion of the employees. 
 
The employees and officers blocked the vice chancellor this afternoon (24 June) demanding the withdrawal of the notification which was issued yesterday (23 June) regarding their promotion. 

They also demanded restoring the previously active policies named policy-2015.
 
The notification order reads, "In the 540th meeting of the Syndicate held on 27 December last year, it was decided that no officer/employee of this university shall be considered for promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale availability after 27 December through Policy-2015."

It further reads that the promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale to those already provided through policy-2015 will remain unchanged. Those who have already been given promotion, promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale through Policy-2015, on termination/ resignation/ removal/ dismissal, their non-organogram posts will automatically lapse and non-organogram posts will become vacant. And the promotion will be immediately provided to those who are suitable according to the UGC requirement and organogram.

During the protest, the employees were seen chanting slogans to restore the previously active policies regarding promotion.

BUET / Bangladesh

