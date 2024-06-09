BUET organises training for LGED engineers on climate resilient infrastructure development

A training was organised at the Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Saturday (8 June).

The training was aimed at increasing the skills of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) engineers in climate change data downloading, processing, and analysis in formulating, designing and implementing climate resilient infrastructure development plans, reads a press release.

LGED chief engineer Md Ali Akhtar Hossain inaugurated the third and last batch of training.

Additional Engineer Gopal Krishna Debnath, Additional Chief Engineer and Director of Crelic Md Abdul Hakim, and Project Director of the Cream Project Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury were present.

Additionally, the director of BUET-IWFM Professor Dr Mohammad Asad Hussain, and the course director of the training course Professor Dr Shahjahan Mandal, also attended the training.

A total of 20 engineers from different levels of LGED participated in the training.

