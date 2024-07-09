Buet students stage protest against quota system

Students of Buet stage protest against quota system on 9 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) staged a protest in the university premise today.

They gather in front of BUET's Shahid Minar around 12pm and held placards and posters demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular of the Ministry of Public Administration cancelling the freedom fighter quota for direct recruitment from ninth to 13th grade.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

The circular stated that direct recruitment for posts in the 9th grade (formerly 1st class) and 10th-13th grade (formerly 2nd class) should be based on a merit list, abolishing the existing quota system for these posts. The quotas cancelled included 10% for women, 30% for freedom fighters, 10% for districts, 5% for tribal communities, and 1% for the disabled.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

In 2021, the Central Command Council of the Children and Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the cancellation of the 30% freedom fighter quota in this circular.

On 5 June last, the High Court ruled in favour of maintaining the 30% freedom fighter quota and ordered the cancellation of the government's circular. It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

Later, on 4 July, the Appellate Division upheld the High Court's judgment and stated that a regular appeal could be filed if the "state" opposed this verdict.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

As a result, the quota remained in government service until the full verdict was published and the appeal was resolved. Students and job seekers are currently protesting against this quota system.