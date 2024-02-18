Buet faculty receives Tk2 crore in research grants

Corporates

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 09:23 am

Related News

Buet faculty receives Tk2 crore in research grants

Press Release
18 February, 2024, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 09:23 am
Buet faculty receives Tk2 crore in research grants

In an effort to showcase innovative research projects and enhance collaboration with the industry, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) teachers were awarded research grants totalling Tk2 crore. 

The grants were distributed during an event titled "Internal Research Grant (Call ID: 2023-02) Distribution and Research Exhibition", held on Saturday (17 February) in the seminar room of the ECE Building at Buet, reads a press release. 

The event was organised by Buet's Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, the event highlighted the highest grants from external sources for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years across various departments and faculties. 

Notable awards were presented to the Mechanical Engineering Department (Tk202.95 lakh), Civil Engineering Department (Tk46.33 lakh), Professor Dr Md Ehsan (Tk198.56 lakh) from the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Professor Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder (Tk42.46 lakh), Director of the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering, along with others for their exceptional contributions.

Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, vice-chancellor of Buet, chaired the ceremony. 

The chief guest was Md Akhtar Hossain, the SDG Affairs chief coordinator of the Prime Minister's Office. Other distinguished guests included GSM Zafarullah, director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; Professor Dr Hasina Khan, member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC); and MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group. 

Professor Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, director of the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering, welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude.

It's noteworthy that through Buet Rise, a call for research proposals was made in 2023, resulting in 29 submissions. 

Out of these, 12 projects were selected for funding to address the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Each project will involve at least one research assistant from among the undergraduate or postgraduate students.

The event was well-attended by Buet's deans, directors of various departments, heads of departments, senior officials from various industrial establishments, students, and notable individuals.

BUET

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

29m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos