Buet faculty receives Tk2 crore in research grants

In an effort to showcase innovative research projects and enhance collaboration with the industry, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) teachers were awarded research grants totalling Tk2 crore.

The grants were distributed during an event titled "Internal Research Grant (Call ID: 2023-02) Distribution and Research Exhibition", held on Saturday (17 February) in the seminar room of the ECE Building at Buet, reads a press release.

The event was organised by Buet's Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering.

Furthermore, the event highlighted the highest grants from external sources for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years across various departments and faculties.

Notable awards were presented to the Mechanical Engineering Department (Tk202.95 lakh), Civil Engineering Department (Tk46.33 lakh), Professor Dr Md Ehsan (Tk198.56 lakh) from the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Professor Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder (Tk42.46 lakh), Director of the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering, along with others for their exceptional contributions.

Professor Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, vice-chancellor of Buet, chaired the ceremony.

The chief guest was Md Akhtar Hossain, the SDG Affairs chief coordinator of the Prime Minister's Office. Other distinguished guests included GSM Zafarullah, director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority; Professor Dr Hasina Khan, member of the Bangladesh University Grants Commission (UGC); and MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group.

Professor Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, director of the Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering, welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude.

It's noteworthy that through Buet Rise, a call for research proposals was made in 2023, resulting in 29 submissions.

Out of these, 12 projects were selected for funding to address the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Each project will involve at least one research assistant from among the undergraduate or postgraduate students.

The event was well-attended by Buet's deans, directors of various departments, heads of departments, senior officials from various industrial establishments, students, and notable individuals.