BSMR inaugurates HDU unit at a hospital in Chattogram

BSRM provides most of the medical equipment, furniture and interior equipment for the eight-bed unit

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 12:52 pm
Inauguration of the HDU unit
Inauguration of the HDU unit

BSRM has stood by the country's medical services during difficult times around the world. For the convenience of providing medical services, BSRM provides most of the medical equipment, furniture, and interior equipment of the unit in a state-of-the-art HDU unit of eight-bed General Hospital adjacent to Andarkillah, ChittagongThe HDU unit was officially inaugurated on 29 August 2021, states a press release.

 Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury MP, Hon'ble Deputy Minister for Education, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the Chief Guest at the inaugural function. Also present were Dr. Bidduth Barua, CEO and Founder, Chittagong Field Hospital Bangladesh, Dr. Abdur Rob, Senior Consultant, and Focal Point Covid-19, Chittagong General Hospital, and Dr. Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon, Chittagong Zila. Mr. Tapan Sengupta, Deputy Managing Director, BSRM Group was also present on behalf of the company.

BSRM

