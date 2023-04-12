BracU law school holds '4th Intra Moot Court Competition'

The School of Law, BRAC University, in collaboration with the student club BRAC University Law Society (BULS) organised "The 4th Intra Moot Court Competition" at the School of Law's Moot Court on its campus recently.

The Alumni of the School of Law supported and conducted sessions as Judges of the preliminary and Semi-Final rounds, reads a press release.

The Bench of Judges in the final round of the competition was comprised of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir, Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, and BracU School of Law Dean Professor K Shamsuddin Mahmood.

The purpose of the competition was to impart the law students with an opportunity to enhance their advocacy skills through a practical experience of speculating case facts and conferring oral submissions stating the respective arguments relating to issues before the judges.

The team Audi Alteram Partem that acquired the champion's position was comprised of Taskin Tanika and Md Mostafizur Rahman Rabbi having Nowzin Khan, student of the law school as their Coach. Meanwhile, Team Fortis, comprised of Zarin Anjum Oni and Siam Shafi coached by Toufika Jahan Shafi, another student, acquired the runner-up position in the competition.

The Best Memorial Award went to Md Shadman Sakib Oyon and Sreoshi Karmakar from the team Devil's Advocate, which was coached by Arnab Bhattacharyya, a student of the School of Law. The award of Best Mooter went to Taskin Tanika from the team Audi Alteram Partem.

Ismet Morshed, Sr. Lecturer, School of Law and Advisor, BULS concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

Ismat Morshed along with Sazeeda Johora Thakur, Sr Lecturer, School of Law and Advisor, coordinated the organisation of the program.