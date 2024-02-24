Brac University Business and Economics Forum hosts season 2 of Outside The Box

Brac University Business and Economics Forum hosts season 2 of Outside The Box

Brac University Business and Economics Forum hosts season 2 of Outside The Box

Brac University Business and Economics Forum (BUBeF) hosted the second electrifying edition of "Outside The Box", featuring esteemed content creators and speakers Ashikur Rahman Tusher and Shihab Hasan Neyon. 

This dynamic seminar delved deep into the fascinating "Reimagining Self-Branding" realm, illuminating the paths and pitfalls for aspiring business enthusiasts in the digital age, reads a press release.

Throughout the event, Tusher and Neyon embarked on an exhilarating journey, exploring the multifaceted world of self-branding. 

From crafting captivating content to tackling cyberbullying, they left no stone unturned. 

With infectious energy, they championed the power of authenticity and storytelling in sculpting one's brand identity while dissecting the ever-evolving landscapes of social media giants like Facebook and YouTube.

In a riveting exchange, the speakers emphasised the art of weaving compelling narratives and staying true to oneself in the face of shifting digital tides. 

Neyon, representing Neon & On, spotlighted Facebook's advertising prowess, extolling its affordability, while Tusher championed the value of investing in long-form content on YouTube for enduring engagement. 

Both maestros shed light on the burgeoning professionalism in sponsorship industries, offering invaluable insights into monetizing digital ventures.

Engaged participants were treated to vibrant discussions, arming themselves with practical tools and strategies to conquer the digital frontier and elevate their personal brands. 

"Outside The Box Season 2" emerged as a beacon of inspiration for those navigating the competitive digital realm, providing a roadmap for leveraging the power of personal branding to forge unconventional career paths.

Attendees departed armed with newfound wisdom, equipped to carve their distinct online personas in a landscape where a robust digital presence is the cornerstone of success.

 

