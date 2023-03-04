BracU, City University of New York hold summit on population health informatics

TBS Report
04 March, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 09:44 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy co-organised a conference titled 'Regional Symposium and Strategic Summit 2023 on Population Health Informatics' on 1 March 2023.

A Regional Hub on population health informatics in South and Southeast Asia was launched during the conference, which will be focused on research and knowledge sharing on Population Health Informatics in the region, reads a press release.

Professor Sabina Faiz Rashid, Dean, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University started the conference with a welcome speech.

Among others, Professor Ayman El-Mohandes, Dean, City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy. Dr Shah Ali Akbar Ashrafi, Chief, Health Information Unit (HIU), Management Information System (MIS), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also spoke at the opening session.

Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, Director, MIS, DGHS, Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare delivered a speech during the session and handed out awards to outstanding students of the course.

Participants of the Population Health Informatics Executive Certificate course offered by BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy shared their experiences and presented their experimental learning project.

Regional experts and academics from India, Nepal, Myanmar, Singapore, and Indonesia attended the event. Distinguished speakers discussed Population Health Informatics in the region, regional facts, and possibilities.

Professor Abul Kalam Azad, Former Director General, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of Bangladesh shared his experience of implementing the health information system in Bangladesh. Later, Professor Ashish Joshi, Dean and Professor, School of Public Health, University of Memphis talked about the current situation of population health informatics in the region.
 

