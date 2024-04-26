BRAC University conveys condolences on the passing of eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer and guest lecturer Sadi Mohammad

A BRAC University delegation met with the bereaved family members of eminent Rabindra Sangeet singer Sadi Mohammad, who was a guest lecturer of the university, at their Mohammadpur residence in Dhaka today (25 April 2024) to convey deep sympathy on his passing on 13 March 2024.

The delegation comprised Dr David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University; Professor Zainab Farooqui Ali, Chairperson of the Department of Architecture, School of Architecture and Design; Upama Das Nitu, Teaching Assistant; Khairul Basher, Director, Office of Communications; and Iftekhar Omer, Deputy Manager.

A message of condolence praying for eternal peace of the departed soul was also handed over to Sadi Mohammad's two brothers, Major (Retd) Shoaib Md Tarikullah and celebrated dancer Shibli Mohammad, who was recently awarded Ekushey Padak.

Sadi Muhammad's impact on the academic and cultural landscape was profound and far-reaching. As a guest lecturer of the Department of Architecture, he exemplified excellence and dedication and played a pivotal role in promoting artistic expression and fostering creativity.

The visit serves as a poignant reminder of his enduring influence and the profound impact he had on architecture, music, and culture.

BRAC University remains committed to honoring his memory and upholding the values he embodied, ensuring that his legacy continues to inspire and enrich the lives of others.