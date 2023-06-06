Brac Business School hosts closing ceremony of 'উদ্যমী আমি' training programme

The Research and Professional Development Centre of Brac Business School recently organised the closing ceremony for cohort-3 of the উদ্যমী আমি training programme.

The event marked a significant milestone as Brac Business School announced its partnership with Brac Bank Limited, aiming to foster women entrepreneurship and startup businesses in Bangladesh.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Brac University; Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director of SME & Special Programmes Department at Bangladesh Bank; Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME at Brac Bank Limited; Dr David Dowland, Registrar at Brac University; and Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, PhD, Professor and Associate Dean, Acting Dean of Brac Business School, Brac University.

During the event, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz commended the collaborative efforts among Bangladesh Bank, Brac Bank Limited, and Brac University. He expressed appreciation for their joint initiative in promoting women's entrepreneurship and startup ventures through the উদ্যমী আমি training programme.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director of SME & Special Programmes Department at Bangladesh Bank, highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs. He emphasised that Bangladesh Bank has increased the funds available to women entrepreneurs from Tk1,500 crore to Tk3,000 crore, demonstrating its dedication to empowering women in business.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME at Brac Bank Limited, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to women entrepreneurship. He discussed existing financial products designed specifically for women entrepreneurs and assured the audience of future product developments targeting this sector. Momen also emphasised the relatively lower proportion of bad debts among women entrepreneurs, highlighting their creditworthiness.

Dr David Dowland, Registrar of Brac University, emphasized how the training programme aligns with the vision set forth by Sir Fazle Hasan Abed for women's empowerment and poverty alleviation. He applauded the enthusiasm of women entrepreneurs and pointed out the significant increase in their participation in entrepreneurial activities in recent times in Bangladesh.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, Professor and Associate Dean (Acting Dean) of Brac Business School, thanked the distinguished guests for their support of the initiative. He encouraged women entrepreneurs to dream big, empowering them to envision themselves as global citizens within the ever-evolving landscape of business.

The Closing Ceremony of the উদ্যমী আমি training programme, alongside the announcement of the partnership between Brac Business School and Brac Bank Limited, marks a momentous occasion for fostering women entrepreneurship and nurturing the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh.