BRAC Bank ushers in 2024 with a new, spacious Banani-11 branch

BRAC Bank inaugurated its Banani-11 branch at a new, more spacious space on Banani Road 11 in Dhaka on Monday (1 January).

This move marks a New Year's gift to the bank's valued customers, offering enhanced banking experiences in a more comfortable setting, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan and Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain graced the opening ceremony.

Other bank officials including Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque and Head of General Services Brig-Gen (rtd) Md Amin Akbar were also present.