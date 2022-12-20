BRAC Bank, US Bangla Airlines sign payment agreement

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with the country's largest private airline, US-Bangla Airlines Limited, to provide a Payment Gateway Service for the airline's online ticket sale.

This agreement will enable US-Bangla Airlines to accept payments for ticket purchases from travellers holding VISA and MasterCard through its official website (https://usbair.com/) and Mobile app, said a press release.

The arrangement also enables US-Bangla Airlines to initiate refund and cancellation requests for tickets purchased through VISA and MasterCard with faster processing time using BRAC Bank's online Merchant Service Portal.

Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank, and Md Shafiqul Islam, Head of Marketing and Sales, US-Bangla Airlines, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisation at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 14 December.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, Head of Cards; Abu Sayem Ansari, Head of Premium Banking; Manash Banik, Senior Manager, Merchant Acquiring; Ashraful Alam, Head of Alliance, Merchant Acquiring, and Md Raihanul Kabir, Manager, E-Commerce Merchant Acquiring, BRAC Bank, and AFM Imranul Haque, Project Manager - Airline IT Systems, US-Bangla Airlines, were also present at the signing ceremony along with other senior officials of both organisations.

