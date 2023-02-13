Brac Bank signs Employee Banking agreement with Confidence Group

Brac Bank has signed an agreement with Confidence Group to provide superior Employee Banking services to the country's leading business conglomerate.

Under the agreement, the employees of Confidence Group will enjoy a convenient and delightful banking experience, including salary account, multi-currency debit card, Credit cards, loan facilities, DPS, FD and a host of benefits and privileges of the Brac Bank Employee Banking proposition. Confidence Group will also enjoy an internet banking platform for corporate customers - CORPnet.

From the Confidence Group, Imran Karim, Vice Chairman; Mohammed Tariqul Islam, Chief HR & Corporate Communication Officer; Md. Alamgir Akber, Chief Financial Officer, Confidence Infrastructure; Md. Alamgir Kabir, Chief Financial Officer, Confidence Power; Md Tanzirul Karim, Lead Specialist, Compensation & Benefits, HR Operation; Nawrin Laila, Senior Associate Compensation & Benefits, HR Operations, attended the signing ceremony at the bank's Head office in Dhaka on February 08, 2023.

From Brac Bank, Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD & Head of Corporate Banking; Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Ahmed Rashid Joy, Head of Credit Risk Management; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Khondker Emdadul Haq, Head of Employee Banking; Khaled Al Fesani, Head of Relationship Unit 6, Branch Corporate; Sadekul Hoque, Unite Head of RU 6; Zebun Nahar, Manager, Employee Banking; Brac Bank, were present at the ceremony.