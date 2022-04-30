BRAC Bank premium banking customers to enjoy privilege of purchasing Haval SUV

BRAC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ace Autos, the authorised distributor of Haval SUVs in Bangladesh, to provide exclusive privileges and discounts to the bank's premium banking customers.

Under the agreement, the high-value customers will enjoy a warranty for three years or 100,000 kilometres and complimentary emergency mobile service in purchasing Haval SUV, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank will also provide 0.5% less in interest rate and waiver on processing fees up to 0.50% of the loan amount or a maximum of Tk15,000 to its premium banking customers.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of retail banking at BRAC Bank; and Azharul Islam, CEO of Ace Autos; signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisation at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 27 April.

Abu Sayem Ansari, head of premium banking; AKM Tareq, regional head of Dhaka central and Rajshahi region; Monirul Islam Rony, head of retail lending at BRAC Bank, were present at the signing ceremony.

