Brac Bank launches country's first Cyber Fusion Centre 

To ensure stricter cybersecurity, Brac Bank has established the first Cyber Fusion Centre (CFC) in Bangladesh's banking industry.

The centre, equipped with most modern devices, has been modelled to fight against all cybersecurity threats, reads a press release.

The initiative bears testimony to the bank's commitment to safeguarding the information and interests of its customers.

The bank now can ensure 24/7 cyber vigilance and make its systems and IT infrastructure impregnable to the fraudsters. This round-the-clock vigilance makes Brac Bank an institution where customer information is safe and secured, leaving no vulnerability to data theft and loss.

This centre comes when data theft incidents and repeated breach attempts by fraudsters globally have increased, and Brac Bank wants to protect its customers at all costs.

Brac Bank has undergone a rapid digital transformation over the years, deploying several technology-enabled banking solutions from core banking to card management, app and internet-based banking and many more. The centre will be the driver of change for building resilience through security integration and collective defence.

Brac Bank Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said, "Keeping customer information safe is of our utmost priority. This is vital to assure our customers that their assets are in safe hands. This would give the customers the confidence to safely bank with us, especially using digital banking platforms, which have been expanding rapidly in recent times. We promise to keep upgrading the centre with the latest technology tool to keep the fraudsters at bay."

The bank's head of Information Security BM Zahid-Ul Haque said, "Cybersecurity is a journey. This next-generation intelligent security operations center integrates multiple activities into one functional area, like Threat Intelligence, Analytics, Threat Detection, Incident Response, Governance & Compliance, Threat Hunting, etc., resulting in critical intelligence, faster response time, reduced costs, and increased productivity. This proves our continuous commitment to tackle any security threat in cyber space"

