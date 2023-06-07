Brac Bank agent banking organises financial awareness programme in Dumuria, Khulna

Corporates

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

Brac Bank agent banking organises financial awareness programme in Dumuria, Khulna

Press Release
07 June, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 03:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank Agent Banking organized an engaging financial awareness programme on May 30, 2023 at Dhamalia Agent Banking Outlet, Dhamalia Bazar, Dumuria, Khulna.

Dhamalia Agent Banking Outlet is one of the TARA Agent Banking Outlet owned by Tara Agent Rebeka Haque. Rebeka appointed two female staffs for her Outlet and also has been focusing on female customers who are still financially excluded. Some 65% female customers constituting the total customer base of the outlet reflects on her drive for inclusive banking.   

The event aimed to promote financial inclusion and provide valuable guidance to the local community and remittance beneficiaries. The programme brought together Brac Bank coworkers and the families of the local residents. Nazmur Rahim, head of the Alternate Banking Channels, Brac Bank, attended the programme as the main speaker.

In his speech, Nazmur Rahim emphasised the importance of empowering families who receive remittances. He advised them to rely on trustworthy institutions like Brac Bank to ensure their hard-earned money is not exploited. He highlighted Brac Bank's commitment to supporting the community by offering a 2.5% incentive for remittance recipients, providing a reliable and secure platform for financial transactions.

The programme witnessed the active participation of over half of the remittance recipient families, highlighting the community's strong interest and need for financial guidance. The event served as an interactive platform for the attendees to discuss various aspects of economic development and the proper utilization of the funds received.

Among the distinguished guests present at the programme were BM Jahurul Haque, chairman of the Upazila Parishad; Asif Hossain, senior manager, Probashi Banking, Retail Banking Division; Md. Faisal Islam, regional coordinator, Agent Banking; Shafiqur Rahman, team leader of the Khulna Region, Agent Banking; The success of the programme reflects Brac Bank's unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and its efforts to empower local communities. By facilitating meaningful interactions and providing valuable guidance, Brac Bank continues to positively impact the lives of its customers and the broader society.

BRAC Bank / financial / programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

2h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

7h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

4h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

1h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

2h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

20h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection