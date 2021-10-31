Bproperty and DBH sign agreement to ease home loan

Bproperty, a property solution provider in Bangladesh, and Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation (DBH) have signed an agreement to make home loans easier for clients.

Under the agreement, clients will get home loans quicker than before and buy properties within a short period of time, said a press release.

DBH will provide faster home loan solutions with special interest rates, tactical campaigns and other benefits to the clients of Bproperty.

Additonally, Bproperty will provide valuation and validation support to DBH to process loans for the properties listed on Bproperty, added the press release.

"In our journey of 25 years, we have always played an active role in promoting the real estate sector to prospective clients who have a dream of owning a home," said Golam Rosul Salim, SVP and head of Loan Sales.

"Our journey of providing the best service to our clients will continue under the agreement," he added.

"We are very optimistic that this agreement with DBH will make the process of home loan easier for our clients," said Syed Ashiqur Rahman, general manager of Customer Growth.

DBH is the fifth major financial institution in Bangladesh to have signed such an agreement with Bproperty in 2021.

Khondokar Rejbeen Ahsan, general manager of Business Operations, Nehal Ahmed, general manager of Primary Developments and Mahzabin Chowdhury, head of Marketing and PR from Bproperty, Sabed Bin Ahsan, head of Deposits, Customer Experience and Business Planning, Bidhan K Ghosh, senior assistant vice president of Sales and Regional Business, Ferdous Hossain Polash, senior assistant vice president, from DBH were present at the signing ceremony.

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 