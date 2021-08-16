BKB pays homage to the portrait of bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 07:07 pm

BKB pays homage to the portrait of bangabandhu at Dhanmondi

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) paid tributes to the portrait Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 32 Dhanmondi on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu.

Shirin Akhter, Managing Director (Current Charge) of the bank along with the officials of different levels paid homage at the ceremony, said a press release.

Md Abdur Rahim, general manager of Dhaka division and concerned high officials were also present.

