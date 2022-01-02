Bangladesh Bank recognises Krishi Bank for CMSME loan disbursement
Bangladesh Krishi Bank has received an appreciation letter from Bangladesh Bank for successful implementation of the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) Covid-19 stimulus package.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir recently handed over the appreciation letter to Md Ismail Hossain, managing director of Krishi Bank, said a press release.
Under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a financial stimulus package was announced to facilitate cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) to tackle the global pandemic Covid-19 and revive the country's economic activities and business environment.
According to the press release, Krishi Bank fulfilled hundred percent implementation of the CMSME stimulus package in the fiscal year 2020-2021.