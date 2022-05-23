BB recognises Krishi Bank for target disbursement of agri-loans

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:31 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recognised Bangladesh Krishi Bank for achieving the 100% disbursement target of working capital under the government incentive scheme for agriculture.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir handed over the recognition letter to Md Ismail Hossain, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB),  at a programme held in AN Hamidullah conference room of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (18 May), said a press release.

The Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, Observer of the BKB Board of Directors Md Abdul Hakim & the DGM of Credit Department Mohammad Moinul Islam were also present at the event.

Bangladesh Bank initiated a Tk5,000 crore refinancing scheme to help the farmers - hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic - secure the much-needed funding. 

