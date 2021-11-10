Bangladesh Krishi Bank gets 3 new DMDs

From left to right - Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, and Salma Banu. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has promoted three people to the post of deputy managing directors on Monday.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Mir Mofazzul Hossain, and Salma Banu were promoted through a circular issued by the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance, jointly with Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB).

Prior to his joining, Chanu Gopal Ghosh served successfully as the general manager (GM) in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) and later on he performed as a GM of Bangladesh Krishi Bank's Kushtia Division.

He held important posts throughout his career at field levels and the head office as departmental head.

Before being promoted Mir Mofazzul Hossain served successfully the Bangladesh Krishi Bank as a GM. He was the GM of Dhaka Division, Sylhet Division & Local Principal Office in Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

He held important posts throughout his career including the post of administration, Audit and Recovery in Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

Previously, Salma Banu served successfully as a GM (Admin & HR) at the Rupali Bank.

She held different important posts throughout her long cherished career of 23 years including the post of branch head, the principal of training academy and as the head of various important departments of Head Office at Rupali Bank Limited.