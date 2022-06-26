bKash sets up 10 free health camps in flood affected areas

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 06:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To help the people affected by the devastating flood, bKash has set up free health camps in 10 flood affected areas.

The areas are Sylhet Sadar, Sunamganj Sadar, Gowainghat, Chhatak, Derai, Nabiganj, Bishwanath, and Baniachong. 

In these camps, a large number of people are getting medical care, including first aid and medicines for water-borne and cold-fever related diseases, every day. 

In addition, pure drinking water, mobile charging facilities and temporary bKash agent services are also available there, reads a press release.

Assigned MBBS doctor and medical assistants are serving the flood affected people in each of the free health camps set up at UCEP Gashitola Technical School, Haji Abdus Sattar High School, Gowainghat Govt. Model High School, and Bishwanath Upazila field in Sylhet; Shahid Muktijoddha Jogot Jyoti Library, Chhatak Govt. Bohumukhi Model High School, Derai Government Girls' High School, and Gobindaganj Government College in Sunamganj and Muradpur Government Primary School and Shaila Government Primary School in Habiganj.

Pure drinking water facility is provided at all the camps. Apart from this, mobile charging facility is also available as people are unable to charge their phones due to power cuts at various places. In addition, to keep the emergency transactions of the water-logged people running, temporary bKash agent points have been set up at all the health camps. Already, a wide number of customers in the flood affected areas have availed this service.

bKash, as a socially responsible organization, always stands by the people of this country in any disaster. In continuation of this, the organization is conducting these free health camps.
 

