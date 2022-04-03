bKash offers instant cashback on Tk25,000 cash out

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 02:25 pm

bKash has come with an offer of Tk50 instant cashback on Tk25,000 cash out in a single transaction.

Customers can avail the cashback offer from their 'Priyo Agent' or regular agents using the bKash app or by dialling USSD unlimited times during the campaign, reads a press release.

The offer will remain effective in the month of Ramadan until further notice.

At present, users can cash out up to 25,000 Taka per month from a 'Priyo Agent' at the rate of Tk14.90 per thousand. The cash-out charge from any agent other than 'Priyo Agent' is Tk18.50.

