bKash introduces ‘Business Dashboard' to streamline transactions

Corporates

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:25 pm

Related News

bKash introduces ‘Business Dashboard' to streamline transactions

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
bKash introduces ‘Business Dashboard&#039; to streamline transactions

bKash has introduced 'Business Dashboard' service to facilitate seamless transactions among the customers and online-based small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

By using bKash payment link, entrepreneurs can now receive payment through the B2B (Business to Business) service, said a press release.

The Business Dashboard also displays information such as account balances and transaction history.

According to the press release, sellers using online platforms such as Facebook can now receive payments smoothly with the help of bKash Business Dashboard. Users can also make payments transparently and accurately with the bKash payment link without any extra charge.

Entrepreneurs have to sign up at https://business.bkash.com/ with their merchant account, personal retail account, and an active email account in order to receive the payment link through their dashboard.

After registration the given payment link can be used via messaging platforms, SMS, or email.

Using the dashboard, a seller can create and share the payment link with the buyer. By specifying a fixed taka amount, a seller can also send a "Fixed Payment Link" to the buyer.

Merchants will receive a Tk100 bonus after completing a minimum Tk100 payment for the first time after registering for the bKash business dashboard.

The offer will be valid until further notice.

Bkash / introduces / Business Dashboard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

6h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

6h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

Elephant feces coffee costs millions!

2h | Videos
1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

1st moon photographer Louis Daguerre

2h | Videos
New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

18h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report