bKash introduces ‘Business Dashboard' to streamline transactions

bKash has introduced 'Business Dashboard' service to facilitate seamless transactions among the customers and online-based small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

By using bKash payment link, entrepreneurs can now receive payment through the B2B (Business to Business) service, said a press release.

The Business Dashboard also displays information such as account balances and transaction history.

According to the press release, sellers using online platforms such as Facebook can now receive payments smoothly with the help of bKash Business Dashboard. Users can also make payments transparently and accurately with the bKash payment link without any extra charge.

Entrepreneurs have to sign up at https://business.bkash.com/ with their merchant account, personal retail account, and an active email account in order to receive the payment link through their dashboard.

After registration the given payment link can be used via messaging platforms, SMS, or email.

Using the dashboard, a seller can create and share the payment link with the buyer. By specifying a fixed taka amount, a seller can also send a "Fixed Payment Link" to the buyer.

Merchants will receive a Tk100 bonus after completing a minimum Tk100 payment for the first time after registering for the bKash business dashboard.

The offer will be valid until further notice.