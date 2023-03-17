Workshop to make youth aware of biodiversity held in Khagrachari

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:12 pm

Related News

Workshop to make youth aware of biodiversity held in Khagrachari

Press Release
17 March, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 06:12 pm
Workshop to make youth aware of biodiversity held in Khagrachari

To increase awareness among marginalized youth regarding the importance of conservation and biodiversity' a workshop was organised in Pittachhara area of Matiranga upazila in Khagrachari on 16 March. 

The Outreach, Extension, and Continuing Education (OECE) of the Pro-Vice Chancellor's Office of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in collaboration with the Environmental Science and Management Department and Green Planet Club of the university organised the workshop, reads a press release.

With support from the Pittachhara Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Initiative, a group of 30 students from Gomoti Birendra Kishore High School of Khagrachari participated in the workshop where the importance of biodiversity conservation was highlighted while focusing on the species richness of Pittachara. 

Pitthachhara is an ever-green forest patch established as the first privately protected area (PPA) in 2017, situated at the western corner of the Indo-Burma Biodiversity Hotspot and surrounded by degraded hilly landscapes dotted with abandoned oil palm plantations. 

Since acquiring the land, Mahfuz Russel worked relentlessly to restore its biodiversity. The area supports approximately 150 species of resident and migratory birds, globally endangered Slow Loris, vulnerable Pig-tailed Macaque, Porcupine, Yellow tortoise, 10 other mammal species, and a minimum of 20 species of herpetofauna. 

Under the chairmanship of Mahfuz Ahmed Russell, the assistant principal of Gomoti Birendra Kishore High School Md Rafiqul Islam moderated the programme. 

Also present were Matiranga Municipality Mayor Md Shamsul Haque, Matiranga Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Anisuzzaman Dalim, Upazila Thana Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Amzad Hossain 

In his speech Mahfuz Russel shared his incredible journey in the field of participatory conservation in a challenging and resource limited setting. 

A short interactive lecture on 'Ecosystem & its Importance in human lives' was delivered to acquaint the participants with a preliminary idea about how the ecosystem plays a crucial role in achieving human well-being. 

The lecture session was based on the importance of the ecosystem that was in the process of restoration in Pittachara. 

The workshop concluded with an opinion-sharing session between the facilitators and the participants where the participants identified the key learning takeaways. 

In the closing ceremony, Ekhtekharul Islam, Faculty Coordinator of the Green Planet Club, IUB also highlighted how the youths can advocate biodiversity conservation following the path of Pittachara Conservation Initiative. 

The workshop ended with a pledge to continue the effort towards biodiversity conservation and disseminate the learning outcomes to wider audiences. 

Biodiversity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

9h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

10h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

12h | TBS Stories
Indian rich kids are again in discussion

Indian rich kids are again in discussion

1h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar