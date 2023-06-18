Bangladesh committed to ecology, biodiversity protection despite resource constraints: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
18 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh committed to ecology, biodiversity protection despite resource constraints: FM

UNB
18 June, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 02:59 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday assured local and international partners that the government remains sensitized to its obligations and responsibilities for environmental and ecological protection, and have been advancing towards fulfilling those obligations in a coordinated, decisive and phased manner.

"We believe it is imperative to place ecology at the fulcrum of national, regional and global policies to combat growing threats to the world's food, water and survival systems," he said.

Momen said Bangladesh's commitment to ecology and biodiversity protection has remained a constant in their State policy despite its resource constraints and high population density.

The Foreign Minister was speaking at a policy dialogue on 'Equity and Co-management of Baikka Beel Permanent Wetland Sanctuary' facilitated by the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCD).

The Foreign Minister said USAID-funded Protibesh programme has been critical in promoting community-based management of the Baikka Beel, with support from the concerned government entities.

It appears that there are some procedural issues concerning Baikka Beel's management, which perhaps need to be placed in the right context, he said.

"Be that as it may, the preservation and management experience with Baikka Beel is certainly an educational one for other ecologically critical areas in the country."

Momen said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had enacted the Wildlife Preservation Order as early as in 1973.

Following his lead, he said, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government inserted Article 18A in our Constitution, which stipulates, "The State shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to preserve and safeguard natural resources, biodiversity, wetlands, forests and wild life for the present and future citizens."

The Foreign Minister said they cannot achieve their goals in a month or a year, but through their sustained and focused efforts, they can indeed reach their desired objectives.

"Bangladesh, as a signatory to the Ramsar Convention, remains committed to the conservation of our designated wetlands," he said.

Two Ramsar sites, the Sundarbans and Tanguar Haor, have emerged as popular tourist destinations with growing public awareness about respecting their ecological fragilities.

Hakaluki Haor, a biodiversity hotspot, awaits declaration as our third Ramsar site.

"There should perhaps be similar consideration and initiatives with Baikka Beel in the broader context of the Hail Haor," he said.

Momen said they need to approach the issue of preserving these wetlands from the long-term perspective of the Prime Minister's legacy of the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100.

Speaking of wetlands, Baikka Beel permanent wetland sanctuary serves as a critical habitat for diverse flora and fauna, including several endangered species, in the larger Sylhet region, he said.

"However, I understand that the existing infrastructure in Baikka Beel is inadequate to support a secure and sustainable nature tourism venture," Momen said.

"It is essential that we invest in improving the infrastructure and developing facilities that cater to the needs of eco-conscious tourists," he mentioned.

Simultaneously, Momen said, they must enhance the capacity of the local management bodies by formulating a long-term strategy, creating promotional materials, and providing training to eco-tour guides.

He underlined the government's unequivocal commitment to promoting nature-based solutions for preserving ecologically critical and protected areas.

"As we strive to preserve the biodiversity of Baikka Beel, let us remember our responsibility to our future generations and thus unite in our efforts to forge a path towards a sustainable future for this invaluable wetland sanctuary," he said.

Top News

Bangladesh / Biodiversity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

3h | Mode
Bus owners usually buy the chassis and then build the body at the workshops. Photo: Noor A Alam

Inside the bus-building workshops in the city

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Foreign bill payment in taka: A potential game-changer?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

20h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

22h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline