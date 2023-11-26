Environmentalists call for biodiversity awareness among villagers in Khagrachhari

Environment

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
26 November, 2023, 10:20 pm

Environmentalists call for biodiversity awareness among villagers in Khagrachhari

Environmental activists exchanged views with local people in Matiranga Upazila of Khagrachari on Saturday to promote the importance of biodiversity conservation in remote villages. 

The views-exchanging meetings on biodiversity conservation in different villages of Belchori Union were oraginsed by the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute (BFRI), in collaboration with Pittachara Forest and Biodiversity Conservation Initiative (PCI). 

Ashim Paul, divisional officer at Department of Plant Sciences, BFRI; Sheikh Mohammad Rabiul Alam, divisional officer of Bangladesh Forest Inventory; Md Motiar Rahman, divisional officer of Soil Science Division and Md Jahirul Islam, research officer of Forest Inventory addressed the sessions.

They stressed the importance of biodiversity in human life during the sessions joined by the representatives of various villages of Belchori Union.

During the sessions, recommendations were also made regarding research to be conducted on flora, soil and fauna of Pittachara forest and surrounding areas in the next five years.

