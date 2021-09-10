Biman, Sabre signs new agreement 

Sabre Corporation, a US-based software and technology provider today announced a new strategic partnership with Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Under the new agreement, Biman will adopt the SabreSonic Passenger Service System (PSS) to power digital transformation, drive revenue growth and improve the passenger experience, reports El Paso Inc.

Biman has also selected a further set of Sabre solutions as well as renewing its global distribution agreement with Sabre to help meet the demands of modern-day travellers, ensure availability across all points of sale, maximize customer acquisition, leverage its loyalty program and stimulate demand as industry recovery gains momentum.

"We're thrilled to embark on a new relationship with Sabre during this critical time for the travel industry," said Biman Managing Director and CEO Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal.

"It is more important now than ever that we have agile and advanced solutions to empower us to improve operational efficiencies, boost revenue as we move into recovery, and create a differentiated brand experience in the competitive Bangladeshi market and beyond. We look forward to flying our nation's bi-coloured flag domestically, regionally and internationally as borders re-open, with support from Sabre's robust technology," he added.

SabreSonic PSS is designed to automate and streamline sales and reservations processes.

"We know how difficult the current climate continues to be for the airline, and wider travel industry," said Rakesh Narayanan, Vice President, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions, Airline Sales.

"However, we also know that our travel partners are seizing this opportunity to take a fresh look at their technology strategy to ensure they are in a position of competitive strength going forward. We're delighted to be partnering Biman on their digital transformation journey with a comprehensive suite of Sabre retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions."

Biman General Manager (Marketing) Mohammed Salahuddin said, "We are delighted to work together with leading global airline solution provider, Sabre, that allow Biman to access all the services we require through one single platform, supporting us on our digital transformation journey and enabling Biman to be more competitive in the local, regional and international airline markets."

Biman will also be utilizing Sabre's Global Distribution System (GDS) in a long-term renewal agreement to distribute its fares and offers to hundreds of thousands of travel agents worldwide,

Departure Control Suite to help Biman deliver a seamless and efficient airport experience with a robust solution for passenger re-accommodation.