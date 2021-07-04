Bikroy, Minister Ltd launch Birat Haat contest

Bikroy.com, the largest online marketplace in Bangladesh, and Minister Hi-Tech Park Limited, have once again collaboratively launched the "Bikroy Birat Haat Powered by Minister" campaign this Eid-ul-Adha, for the fifth time.

The campaign, announced on 29 June in an MoU signing webinar session, will be live until the night before Eid, according to a Sunday press statement.

Eshita Sharmin, managing director of Bikroy.com, and corporate sales head Sanjoy Biswas, and KMG Kibria, head of Brand and Communication for the Minister Group, were there for the webinar.

Humyra Sharmind Alam, senior executive of Bikroy Marketing, was the moderator.

More than 2,000 Qurbani cattle ads have already been listed on Bikroy's site. This year, Bikroy and Minister have arranged a different type of competition for both buyers and cattle selling members.

Participants can take part in this online contest and win Tk6 lakh worth of exciting home and electronics appliances.

In order to participate in the buyer campaign, willing customers will have to perform a special Qurbani song promoted by Bikroy and share that video on their Facebook/TikTok or YouTube accounts, or on all of these platforms, using #BiratHaat2021 in the caption.

Participants can also submit the video link with the same hashtag to the Bikroy Blog site. Based on the most video views (Facebook and YouTube) and likes (TikTok), 29 lucky winners will be selected.

For the Member contest, three lucky winners will be selected among members with the most number of cattle ads on their shop and with the most viewed ads with the most responses. Winners of both contests will receive a Refrigerator, Smart LED TV, and many more amazing prizes from Minister.

Bikroy managing director Eshita Sharmin said, "We have introduced the Birat Haat contest with a twist this year to double everyone's Eid joy, for both buyers and sellers. We are expecting active participation from our users and members as always."

KMG Kibria of Minister said, "The consistent success of the Birat Haat contest has inspired us to join again this year for the fifth time. Although we all are passing through very difficult times, we did not want to miss the opportunity to put a smile on our customers' faces on the occasion of Eid."