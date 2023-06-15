Bangladesh can be a competitive player in global electronics market

What income group is getting the maximum benefit from your product portfolio, especially in the television and refrigerator segments?

At Minister Group, we strive to offer products that cater to diverse customer segments. In the television and refrigerator segment, our product range is designed to address the needs of various income groups. We have a wide selection of models with different price points and features, ensuring that customers from different economic backgrounds can find suitable options.

While our products cater to a broad range of consumers, we also have specific offerings and promotional campaigns targeted towards lower-income groups, making our products accessible to a wider audience.

What new offers are you bringing for customers this Eid?

For this Eid, we have planned several exciting offers and promotions to enhance the festive spirit for our customers. We will be introducing special Eid discount packages on our electronic products, including televisions, refrigerators, and other home appliances.

Additionally, we are offering attractive financing options and exclusive bundle deals to provide our customers with more value for their money. We understand that Eid is a time for celebration and gift-giving, and we want to make it easier for our customers to enjoy our products and share joy with their loved ones.

Minister MyOne Group has come up with a "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami Offer" for the customers during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. Buyers will get a scratch card if they buy any model of Refrigerator, LED TV and Home Appliance products of The Minister Group. Cash vouchers, instant gifts, up to 100% free, cash-free gifts can be availed by scratching the card.

In addition, all types of exchange (refrigerator, LED TV and AC) exchange (old for new products) offer will continue till the specified period of the offer.

There is a 0% down payment facility and 36 months easy instalment facility. In the case of refrigerators, the daily instalments are only Tk100. And the 165-litre fridge costs only Tk23,900.

AC of 100% BTU with 12 years compressor guarantee will be available in monthly instalments of only Tk2,000. There is a 30% discount on the exchange offer.

We are offering a 24-inch LED TV with a 7-year service warranty and a 4-year panel guarantee at just Tk 9,999.

For any model of washing machine, the customer will get a cash voucher of Tk 3000 in cash or instalment method. And for Minister's microwave ovens, buyers will get rice cookers or mosquito-killing bats for free.

If a customer buys a luxurious ceiling fan, they will get a discount of Tk300 or a scratch card of "Koti Koti Takar Eid Salami Offer".

What is the current state of the electronics and hi-tech industry in Bangladesh? What potential for growth do you see for the industry?

The electronics and hi-tech industry in Bangladesh has witnessed significant growth and development in recent years. The government's focus on promoting the digital economy and creating a favourable business environment has contributed to the industry's expansion. Local manufacturers have made strides in producing quality electronics products, reducing dependency on imports.

With the increasing adoption of technology and digitalisation, the demand for electronics and hi-tech products is expected to grow further. Bangladesh has a young and tech-savvy population, which presents immense potential for the industry's future growth. As the industry continues to evolve, we foresee greater investment, technological advancements, and increased exports, positioning Bangladesh as a competitive player in the global electronics market.