Razzak Khan elected vice-president of Hockey Federation

14 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Razzak Khan elected vice-president of Hockey Federation

MA Razzak Khan Raj, chairman of Minister-Myone Group, has been elected the vice-president of the Hockey Federation. 

He has been working for the development of various sports, business and social organisations in his role as vice-president of FBCCI and vice-president of the Volleyball Federation, reads a press release.

Last Sunday was the last day to submit nomination papers for the Bangladesh Hockey Federation elections. A total of 28 nomination papers were submitted for 28 posts. 

Election day of Hockey Federation was scheduled on 19 June. Ten posts have been given to district and divisional organising councils in the federation's 28-member committee. MA Razzak Khan Raj has been elected without opposition.

Razzak, one of the emerging top businessmen of the country, is a well-known name in the sports field of the country besides business. He has achieved great success in the area of sports in the last few years.

About the Hockey Federation, Razzak said, "I am delighted to be the federation's vice-president for the next four years, with the goal of supporting the country's hockey players."

"Due to the love for sports, I have directly involved myself in various sports of the country," he also said.

