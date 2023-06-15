Minister Group looks to be recognised for innovation, quality and CSR

From humble beginnings in the early 2000s, the Minister Group has now become the second-largest local electronics company in the country.

MA Razzak Khan, the chairman of Minister Group, recently shared the company's two-decade journey and future business ambitions with The Business Standard.

What inspired you to establish and then grow the company into one of the largest electronics companies in Bangladesh?

The inspiration behind establishing Minister Group stemmed from a desire to contribute to the development of the local electronics industry in Bangladesh. Witnessing the potential for growth and innovation in this sector, I envisioned creating a company that would not only provide high-quality electronic products, but also promote technological advancement within the country.

With a dedicated team and a commitment to excellence, we embarked on a journey to establish Minister Group as a leader in the industry, driven by a passion for serving the needs of the local consumer market.

Could you share some key principles or values that guide your leadership style? How do these principles contribute to the success of Minister Group?

Transparency, integrity, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction are the key principles that guide me and my team. I believe in leading by example and fostering a culture of openness and trust within the organisation. By promoting ethical practices, valuing employee well-being, and prioritising customer-centricity, we have been able to build strong relationships with our stakeholders and create a loyal customer base.

These principles are fundamental to the success of Minister Group, as they form the foundation for sustainable growth and a positive corporate reputation.

What new initiatives are you considering for further growth of your business?

We are constantly exploring new avenues for business growth and diversification. One of our key initiatives is to expand our product portfolio to cater to emerging consumer demands. We are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products and technologies that align with market trends.

Additionally, we are exploring strategic partnerships and collaborations to enhance our distribution network and reach untapped markets. Furthermore, we are focusing on strengthening our after-sales service and customer support to ensure a seamless and satisfactory experience for our customers

Where do you envision your company in the next five years?

In the next five years, we envision Minister Group as a leading player not only in the local electronics market, but also expanding our presence regionally and internationally. We are committed to further strengthening our research and development capabilities, introducing innovative products that cater to evolving customer needs.

We aim to enhance our market share through strategic partnerships and collaborations, leveraging digital platforms and e-commerce to reach a wider customer base. Additionally, we will continue to prioritise customer satisfaction, invest in our workforce, and explore new avenues for sustainable growth. Our vision is to be recognised as a trusted brand known for innovation, quality, and social responsibilities.