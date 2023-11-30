BIDA and Novo Freight Logistics Limited to work together to expand trade and investment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Novo Freight Logistics Limited signed an agreement.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on investment cooperation, logistics cooperation for attracting investors, promotion of brand Bangladesh, investment facilitation and post-investment guidelines.

BIDA Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary) Lokman Hossain Mia was present as the chief guest in the event. And Yuji Ando, country representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Bangladesh and Syed Mostafizur Rahman, managing director, Novo Group were present as special guests.

The MoU was signed by Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of BIDA and Managing Director of Novo Group Syed Mostafizur Rahmanon behalf of their respective organisations.