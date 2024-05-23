BHBFC awarded for best innovative idea

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) has been awarded for the best innovative idea named 'The Smart Home Loan (SHL)'.

The digital loan service delivery system of the organisation won this recognition of excellence from among the innovative ideas presented by all non-bank financial institutions under the Financial Institutions Department (FID), reads a press release.

FID presented the award to BHBFC at the Innovation Exhibition (Showcasing) of the e-Governance and Innovation Action Plan 2023-24 on Tuesday (21 May).

State Minister for Finance Wasika Ayesha Khan was present as the chief guest in the award distribution ceremony.

On behalf of Md Abdul Mannan, managing director of BHBFC, Md Khairul Islam, the general manager, received the award and recognition certificate handed over by FID Secretary Md Abdur Rahman Khan.

The senior executives of FID and various banks and financial institutions were present on the occasion.