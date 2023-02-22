House Building Finance Corporation observes Int'l Mother Language Day

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) observed Martyers Day and International Mother Language Day at its Head Office premises on Tuesday (21 February).

Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin, FCA, FCMA, the chairman of BHBFC board of directors and Managing Director Md Abdul Mannan paid tribute to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath on the martyrs memorial.

The Deputy Managing Director Arun Kumar Chowdhury, other high officials and a huge number of officers and employees of the corporation were present.

Later, a discussion session was held as a part of the programme.