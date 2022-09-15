BGMEA President calls on Russian Ambassador

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has paid a visit to the Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy at the embassy in Dhaka on Thursday (15 September).

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Rajiv Chowdhury, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Neela Hosna Ara and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud were also present at the meeting.

They discussed various issues pertaining to the RMG industry of Bangladesh including its prospects, challenges, vision of sustainable growth and action plans to achieve the goals, reads a press release.

Faruque Hassan apprised the envoy of the present situation of the apparel industry which has been putting all-out efforts to enhance its business capabilities, especially by focusing on diversified high-value products, capacity development of backward linkage industry, integrating energy-efficient technologies into production, and skill development.

He also mentioned the RMG industry's strides in the area of environmental sustainability and ongoing initiatives to achieve a long-term, scalable transition to a circular fashion system.

He invited the ambassador to the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will be organised by BGMEA on 12-18 November this year to promote the RMG industry and discuss prospects and roadmap for the sustainable future.

The BGMEA president underscored the importance of international peace for sustained economic growth and prosperity as well as global unity to combat climate change.