Bepza Economic Zone gets $24 million in foreign investment

Corporates

Press Release
04 January, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 03:21 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company M/s SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Co Ltd is going to invest $24.05 million to set up a high-end garments industry in the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Economic Zone (Bepza EZ). 

The government agency signed an agreement with the company to this effect at the Bepza Complex, Dhaka o Wednesday (4 January), reads a press release.

Including SSH (BD), Bepza signed agreements with a total 16 enterprises to establish industries in Bepza EZ for an investment of $387.7 million.

Ali Reza Mazid, member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza and Sun Ge, MD of SSH (BD) Sustainable Fashion Co Ltd, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc was present at the signing ceremony.

The company will produce annually 36 million pieces of different types of high-end garment products including jackets, blazer, coat, suit, pant, trousers, jeans, shirt, shorts, cargo long, underwear, jersey, T-shirt, knit-bottom, baby bumper, swimsuits, sheath dress, hoodie, uniform, etc where some 2,062 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment. 

Mentionable that the company has more 11 factories in Myanmar, Cambodia and China outside Bangladesh. 

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md Khorshid Alam were present during the event.

