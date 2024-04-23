Chinese SBS Zipper sign deal to invest $19.97m in BEPZA Economic zone

UNB
23 April, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 06:17 pm

This Chinese company will produce annually 271 million pcs of Metal Zipper, Nylon/Plastic Zipper, Slider/Chain/Zipper Parts/Tapes, Plastic Button, Button Parts and Mould where 2063 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company SBS Zipper Bangladesh Ltd is going to invest $19.97 million to set up a garment accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Tuesday (23 April).

In presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Ali Reza Mazid and CEO of SBS Zipper Bangladesh Ltd Weifang Shen signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

This Chinese company will produce annually 271 million pcs of Metal Zipper, Nylon/Plastic Zipper, Slider/Chain/Zipper Parts/Tapes, Plastic Button, Button Parts and Mould where 2063 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, reads a press release.

SBS Zipper Bangladesh is a concern of SBS Zipper, one of the biggest global Zipper manufacturers, ranks first in China and second in the world for Zipper production.

