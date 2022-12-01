65 firms win ICMAB Best Corporate Award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has presented the "Best Corporate Award 2021" to 65 companies for their performances in establishing corporate governance.

At its flagship event at a city hotel on Thursday, the ICMAB handed over the awards to the firms under 17 categories after reviewing their respective annual reports.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi addressed the award-giving ceremony as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin also spoke at the event as special guests.

ICMAB President Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA and Award Committee Chairman Md Abdul Aziz FCMA also spoke on the occasion.

The award categories and winners

The 17 award categories were Nationalised Commercial Bank, Private Commercial Bank, Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation), Non-bank Financial Institution, General Insurance, Life Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Cement, Textile, Multinational Company (MNC), Others Manufacturing, Power Generation, Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), Agro and Food Processing, Trading and Assembly, IT and Telecommunication, and Oil, Gas and Energy.

In the Nationalised Commercial Bank category, Janata Bank won the first prize which is a golden crest, whereas Sonali Bank got silver as the second prize winner, and publicly listed Rupali Bank received bronze by coming third.

Brac Bank was the gold winner under the Private Commercial Bank category. Dutch-Bangla Bank and Trust Bank jointly won the second prize, while Eastern Bank and The City Bank Limited jointly won the third prize.

In the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) category, Shahjalal Islami Bank won the first prize, Islami Bank won the second, and Global Islami Bank and Export-Import (Exim) Bank won the third prize together.

In the Non-bank Financial Institutions category, IPDC Finance won gold, IDLC Finance won silver, and Delta Brac Housing Finance and LankaBangla Finance jointly won bronze.

Green Delta Insurance was the first prize winner in the General Insurance category, while the non-listed Sadharan Bima Corporation won second prize, and Nitol Insurance and Asia Insurance won the third prize together.

In the Life Insurance category, Sandhani Life Insurance won gold, Pragati Life Insurance won silver, and National Life Insurance won bronze along with Popular Life Insurance.

Square Pharmaceuticals bagged the first prize, Renata won the second, and Orion Pharma and ACI Ltd shared the third position in the Pharmaceuticals category.

In the Cement category, Premier Cement, and MI Cement won the first and second prizes respectively. Confidence Cement, along with HeidelbergCement Bangladesh, won the third prize.

Paramount Textile won gold in the Textile category. Square Textiles bagged silver, and Esquire Knit Composite and Matin Spinning jointly won bronze.

In the MNC category, British American Tobacco Bangladesh and Marico Bangladesh shared the first prize. Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh won second and Berger Paints Bangladesh received the third prize.

Bangladesh Steel Re-rolling Mills won gold in the Others Manufacturing category, while RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) bagged silver and GPF Ispat and BBS Cables jointly won bronze.

In the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution category, Summit Power was the first-prize winner. United Power Generation and Distribution won the second prize and the third position was tied by Doreen Power Generations and Baraka Power.

From NGOs, Brac won gold, ActionAid Bangladesh silver, and Sajida Foundation and UCEP Bangladesh shared bronze together.

Olympic Industries was the first prize winner under the Agro and Food Processing category. Agricultural Marketing Co Ltd and Index Agro Industries shared the second prize, while Apex Foods won the third prize.

In the Trading and Assembly category, Walton Hi-tech Industries bagged gold, Runner Automobiles silver, and Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company won bronze.

Grameenphone was the first prize winner in the IT and Telecommunication category. Robi Axiata came second, and BDCom Online stood third.

Finally, in the Oil, Gas and Energy category, Linde Bangladesh won gold, Meghna Petroleum silver, and MJL Bangladesh bronze.

Out of the 65 award winners, 58 companies are listed on the country's capital market.