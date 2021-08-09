BAT Bangladesh steps forward to set up Covid-19 vaccine registration booths

BAT Bangladesh has stepped forward to work hand in hand with government to raise awareness about vaccine registration in the urban landscape as well as remote areas.

Through this campaign, farmers, retailers, and field workers- associated with BAT Bangladesh will be able to register for the vaccines, said a press release.

The Government of Bangladesh has recently started the campaign of setting up vaccination registration booths to ensure vaccination for the maximum number of people across the nation.

On behalf of BAT Bangladesh, Agrani Trading Corporation Limited based in Tangail has been driving the campaign and awareness about vaccines in Tangail city since August 04, 2021.

SM Sirajul Haque Alamgir, Mayor of Tangail Municipality, inaugurated the free registration campaign as the chief guest.

Kazi Nusrat Adib Luna, the Additional Superintendent (Administration) of Tangail District Police, was present there as the special guest.

Md. Benazir Kabir, Business Manager and Md. Anwar Hossain, Security and Public Relations Manager of Agrani Trading Corporation Limited in Tangail district, were also present during the ceremony.

The campaign is also taking place in Cox's Bazar district, under the supervision of Aminul Islam, Distributor, BAT Bangladesh- Cox's Bazar area. BAT Bangladesh has also ensured vaccine registration amongst the local farmers at Alikadam, Lama and Chakaria in Bandarban Hill District.

So far, more than 600 people have completed their vaccine registration, the process will be continued until most of the area has registered.

Retailers & individuals associated with BAT Bangladesh in the urban landscape are also vigorously driving this campaign.

It is expected that about 4,000 people will be able to enroll their names for the Covid-19 vaccine within the next 10 days. So far- about 15,000 field workers of BAT Bangladesh have completed their vaccine registration.

BAT Bangladesh is playing a key instrumental role to make sure that the Government's nationwide vaccination registration campaign is a major success. Since its inception BAT Bangladesh has kept compliance and employee safety at its core.

BAT Bangladesh believes that employees are the strength of their Company and it is their responsibility to ensure safety for their employees and business associates to keep them safe during this difficult times so that together they can pave a path towards a sustainable future and A Better Tomorrow for all.

