BAT Bangladesh honored with ACES Awards as 'Top Sustainability Advocate' in Asia

BAT Bangladesh has received the "Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Award 2022" in the "Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia" category.

The company has been accredited for its contributions to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, said a press release.

According to the media release, since its investiture in 2014, the ACES Awards has grown to become one of the most sought-after accolades in Asia. In honoring the innovation, capabilities and resilience of the industry trailblazers, the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) has handpicked the creme de la creme corporations as the award recipients for its 9th edition. All award recipients fulfilled an evaluation and judging process spanning over nine months which required various documentation submissions and finalist interviews.

"As a sustainability champion, BAT Bangladesh has demonstrated how the implementation of long-term sustainability strategies allows businesses to capture opportunities and shape their post-pandemic future, where survival alone is not enough," said Shanggari B, CEO of MORS Group.

Managing Director of BAT Bangladesh, Shehzad Munim said, "It fills us with immense pride to have won this global award for two consecutive years. Such recognition exemplifies our dedication to collaborating with communities and stakeholders to create a better tomorrow."

For 112 years, BAT Bangladesh has prioritised sustainability in its operations. Unnecessary single-use plastic elimination, zero-waste-to-landfill, water recycling, and carbon neutrality are the company's ESG goals. By 2030, the company aims carbon-neutral operations with 100% renewable electricity and net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2050. Bangladesh recognises the severity of the water crisis and acknowledges its responsibility in ensuring good water governance across all levels of the organisation. In 2022, BAT Bangladesh became the first company in the country to receive Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) core certification for its Dhaka factory and Green Leaf threshing plant in Kushtia. Since its inception, the company has educated farmers on sustainable agricultural methods to improve soil fertility, preserve water, and minimise pollution. Under its ESG endeavor, the nation's largest private sector-driven afforestation programme has provided beneficiaries with 120 million free saplings. Over 15,000 people in off-grid Chattogram hill tracts now have access to solar electricity, and over 280,000 rural recipients receive safe drinking water every day that is free of arsenic and other contaminants, read the media release.

BAT Bangladesh believes that its commitment to ESG will contribute to the creation of a safe, productive, and nurturing environment for its communities, which is the key to building a better tomorrow.