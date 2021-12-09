Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel

Corporates

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:48 pm

Bashundhara Bitumen to be used in construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel

Bashundhara Cement is also being used in the Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway and other mega projects

The signing ceremony. Photo: Courtesy
Bashundhara Group, the country's largest business conglomerate, will supply bitumen for the construction of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram, ushering in a new horizon of the communications system in Bangladesh as well as South Asia.

Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Ltd (BOGCL) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCL) signed a deal in this regard at the conference hall of Bangabandhu Tunnel office in the port city Wednesday morning, states a press release. 

With the development, Bashundhara Group has added a new feather to the country's mega project Karnaphuli Tunnel.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director's Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman and Bangabandhu Tunnel Project Manager Li Fang Shing signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

Assistant General Manager (Marketing) of BOGCL Sukanta Kumar Saha, its Deputy Manager (Accounts) Shyamol Miah were present on the occasion.
CCCL Chief Engineer Chai Juliang, Business Manager Cheng Haiwe and Material Manager Jiyong Kyang attended the signing ceremony.

Bashundhara Cement is also being used in the Padma Bridge, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway and other mega projects.

Bashundhara Bitumen Plant / Bangabandhu Tunnel

