Bankers take training on money laundering prevention

Corporates

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:59 pm

Related News

Bankers take training on money laundering prevention

Press Release
20 July, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 08:59 pm
Bankers, along with guests, pose for a photograph during a day-long training on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism’ in Sherpur on 15 July. Photo: Courtesy
Bankers, along with guests, pose for a photograph during a day-long training on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism’ in Sherpur on 15 July. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank arranged a day-long Lead Bank Training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" in Sherpur, initiated and supervised by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 15 July for commercial banks operating in the district.

The training programme was inaugurated by Syed Kamrul Islam, additional director of the BFIU, as the chief guest, said a press release issued Thursday.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Prime Bank, spoke at the programme as a special guest.

The training sessions were conducted by joint directors Asaduzzaman Khan and Mustafa Najmus Shantanu and Deputy Director Sahalam Kazi as resource persons from the BFIU.

A total of 66 bankers from 20 commercial banks operating in Sherpur district participated in the training. The participants took part in an open discussion and a quiz test conducted by the BFIU. 

At the end of the training programme, certificates were also distributed among all the participants.
 

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Shishu Mela: Where has the wonder wandered off to?

5h | Features
Detractors argue that the unconditional support from Washington towards Israel promotes an imbalanced and excessive employment of force against Palestinians. Photo: Reuters

Israel may not be 'racist'. But what about apartheid?

12h | Panorama
According to DNCC, there are 1,804 shops under their jurisdiction, including the wholesale vegetable markets in the Karwan Bazar area. It wants to relocate all of them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why is it taking so long to relocate Karwan Bazar?

13h | Panorama
Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

The academy strives to produce good-quality cricketers for the national team

3h | TBS Stories
Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

Flood water reaches outer wall of Taj Mahal

7h | TBS World
Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

Indian opposition parties made a new alliance named INDIA

13h | TBS World
Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

5
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers