Bankers take training on money laundering prevention

Bankers, along with guests, pose for a photograph during a day-long training on ‘Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism’ in Sherpur on 15 July. Photo: Courtesy

Prime Bank arranged a day-long Lead Bank Training on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" in Sherpur, initiated and supervised by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on 15 July for commercial banks operating in the district.

The training programme was inaugurated by Syed Kamrul Islam, additional director of the BFIU, as the chief guest, said a press release issued Thursday.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Prime Bank, spoke at the programme as a special guest.

The training sessions were conducted by joint directors Asaduzzaman Khan and Mustafa Najmus Shantanu and Deputy Director Sahalam Kazi as resource persons from the BFIU.

A total of 66 bankers from 20 commercial banks operating in Sherpur district participated in the training. The participants took part in an open discussion and a quiz test conducted by the BFIU.

At the end of the training programme, certificates were also distributed among all the participants.

