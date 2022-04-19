Bangladeshi-American businessman awarded for skills training for the disadvantaged

Bangladeshi-American business leader and Information Technology company CEO, Aziz Ahmad, was awarded the prestigious 2022 World Green Energy Symposium (WGES) NOVA Award for his contributions to business, specifically, for his efforts to provide skills training to the disadvantaged groups.

He received the award at the annual WGES Summit on 13 April.

Aziz Ahmad, CEO and founder of IT consultancy firm UTC Associates and skills training institute, CodersTrust, was one of the three recipients of the 2022 WGES NOVA Award.

The WGES brought together top experts in sustainability including investors, innovators, government agencies. Key areas of focus for the conference were climate change and sustainable energy practices that can minimise the impact of our carbon footprint.

Aziz Ahmad recalled the young male and female who came from underprivileged, underserved, marginalised communities who had the opportunity to learn career-building skills from CodersTrust and now are making a living in the global employment market.