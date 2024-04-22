CodersTrust partners with City College of New York to upskill students with job-ready certifications

Global EdTech company CodersTrust has entered into a partnership withThe City College of New York (CCNY), a flagship institution of the City University of New York, the largest urban university system in the United States.

The parties represented by Aziz Ahmad, Chairman of CodersTrust and Dr. Juan Carlos Mercado, Dean of CCNY's Division of Interdisciplinary Studies at the Center for Worker Education in collaboration the Continuing and Professional Program, formally memorialized the partnership at signing ceremony on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the CCNY campus in New York City, USA, reads a press release.

The partnership will aim to upskill students with job-ready certifications and expand CCNY's global outreach through overseas enrollments, academic collaboration, and student exchanges benefiting more than 20,000 students and recent graduates.

The Honorable Secretary General of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Mr. Golam Sarwar, graced the event as the Chief Guest. Among other distinguished guests witnessing the event were Prof. Joyce Moy, Executive Director Emerita of the Asian American/Asian Research Institute (AAARI), City University of New York (CUNY), Mr. NI Khan, former Secretary of Education of Government of Bangladesh, Ms. Melissa Wild, Special Advisor to University for Peace, a UN-mandated treaty organization, and Mr. Md. Shamsul Haque, CEO of CodersTrust.

Congratulating both CCNY and CodersTrust, Mr. Golam Sarwar said this partnership will accelerate the mission of both organizations. He lauded CodersTrust for its continued role in transforming unemployed and under-employed youth and women into a skilled workforce in Bangladesh and worldwide.

Dr. Juan Mercado praised CodersTrust for its focus on youthand women from underprivileged, underserved, and underemployed backgrounds. He said, "This agreement with CodersTrust is significant to us, especially to City College's Continuing and Professional Studies. This will allow us to offer training in areas for the job market that are in great demand today, especially for marginalized communities globally."

CodersTrust Chairman Aziz Ahmad said this partnership held personal significance for him - as a CCNY graduate; he is indebted to the institution and this collaboration offers him the opportunity to address the sense of shared responsibility to address the needs that he observed as a resident of both New York and Bangladesh. He was confident that the unskilled, , underemployed, and unemployed, as well as the entire economy of New York City would benefit from this collaboration.

Ms. Melissa Wild celebrated this tremendous establishment of the partnership between CCNY, a core pillar of New York City education and global professional development, and CodersTrust, a vital educational institute for the new economy and future of education. Ms. Wild emphasized UPEACE's commitment to its long-term collaboration with CodersTrust as well, as the two institutions continue its build-out of foundational peacetech courses, harnessing the respective strengths of their institutions. Ms. Wild thanked Mr. Aziz Ahmad for inviting her on behalf of UPEACE to be a part of such an important occasion and looks forward to seeing how they can all work together moving forward. Currently, UPEACE and CodersTrust are building curriculum to support skills development that deal with the economy of today, such as new technology, AI, and DevOps, in collaboration with skills of peace, to prepare learners for jobs they need to uplift themselves and to be prepared for the world ahead.

Prof. Joyce Moy's remarks referencedt her many past collaborations with Mr. Aziz Ahmad through projects of the US Bangladesh Global Chamber of Commerce, and the US Pan-Asian American Chamber of Commerce. She referred to Aziz Ahmad as a visionary with a dedication to social impact who has recognized the need to provide hope and opportunity to allow for full economic participation by all, particularly the youth who represent the world's future." When people see a hopeful future before them, the possibility of peace and stability becomes all the more likely, as we start to think more broadly about relationships and sharing opportunities and resources," she said.

Under the collaboration, initially, 25+ learning paths covering Frontier Technologies such as AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Cloud, DevOps, and Blockchain will be offered, in addition to other technical and business skills.